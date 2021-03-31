MP govt extends ban on bus operations with Maha till April 15

Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday extended the suspension of passenger bus operations with Maharashtra till April 15 because of a huge surge in coronavirus positive cases in the neighboring state.

The MP government had suspended the passenger bus operations with Maharashtra from March 21 to March 31.

In an order issued on Wednesday, the Madhya Pradesh Transport Department said the decision to continue the suspension of the inter-state operation of buses with Maharashtra has been taken given the rise in COVID-19 cases in that state.

On Monday, the Barwani district administration sealed its borders with Maharashtra excluding the Agra-Mumbai Road and Khetia Road.

Madhya Pradesh Tuesday reported 2,173 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of infections to 2,93,179.

Maharashtra has been witnessing a steady rise in the number of coronavirus positive cases since the last few days.

The state had reported its highest daily spike in cases on Sunday when it detected 40,414 new infections. As of Tuesday, Maharashtra's caseload stood at 27,73,436.

