Left Menu

MP govt extends ban on bus operations with Maha till April 15

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 31-03-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 17:56 IST
MP govt extends ban on bus operations with Maha till April 15
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday extended the suspension of passenger bus operations with Maharashtra till April 15 because of a huge surge in coronavirus positive cases in the neighboring state.

The MP government had suspended the passenger bus operations with Maharashtra from March 21 to March 31.

In an order issued on Wednesday, the Madhya Pradesh Transport Department said the decision to continue the suspension of the inter-state operation of buses with Maharashtra has been taken given the rise in COVID-19 cases in that state.

On Monday, the Barwani district administration sealed its borders with Maharashtra excluding the Agra-Mumbai Road and Khetia Road.

Madhya Pradesh Tuesday reported 2,173 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of infections to 2,93,179.

Maharashtra has been witnessing a steady rise in the number of coronavirus positive cases since the last few days.

The state had reported its highest daily spike in cases on Sunday when it detected 40,414 new infections. As of Tuesday, Maharashtra's caseload stood at 27,73,436.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Couple dead after consuming poison in UP's Bareilly

A couple died by suicide in Kulhadia area after they allegedly consumed some poisonous substance, police said on Wednesday.The bodies of of Arti Kashyap 22 and Rafaqat Ansari 25 were found in Jahta Jageer village of the district, Senior Sup...

Turkish court sends back indictment on pro-Kurdish party on procedural grounds - Anadolu

Turkeys top court sent back an indictment calling for the closure of the pro-Kurdish Peoples Democratic Party HDP to the prosecutor on procedural grounds, state-owned Anadolu Agency said on Wednesday.The Constitutional Court ruled that the ...

Firefighter blocked from helping Floyd returns to stand

A Minneapolis firefighter who wept as she recalled being prevented from using her EMT training to help George Floyd will be back on the stand Wednesday in the trial of the fired police officer charged in Floyds death.Genevieve Hansen, one o...

Maxwell's batting will be especially needed in middle-overs: Mike Hesson

Glenn Maxwells aggressive batting during the middle overs and back-end will add dimension to their side and also help Big Show to play freely, feels RCB Director of Cricket Mike Hesson.Maxwell, a perennial under-performer but someone who ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021