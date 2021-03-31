Salesken Tops the Conversation Intelligence Relationship Index as per the G2 Spring Reports

Salesken recognised in multiple categories by G2 – the world’s leading B2B software & services review platform Bengaluru, Karnataka, India– Business Wire India Salesken, a leading conversational intelligence platform, has been recognised as the “high performer” in the Conversational Intelligence Space, for the fourth time in a row, by G2 - world’s leading B2B software & services review platform in their spring 2021 report. Salesken was ranked number 1 in the conversational intelligence category, based on factors such as ease of doing business with, quality of support, and likelihood to recommend data. The company secured a rating of 9.73 out of 10, scoring the highest in each of the factors and in the process outperformed some of the biggest names in the conversational intelligence space globally. Additionally, the company has been recognised for Best Relationship, High Performer Mid-Market, High Performer Enterprise, and High Performer Asia.

Salesken’s conversation AI platform uses real-time insights and cues to help sales teams improve conversions across calls, webinars, presentations and emails. The platform also allows them to gauge customer sentiment during a sales pitch and gives them unparalleled visibility into the performance of sales teams via qualitative analytics - revealing knowledge or skill gaps within their teams.

''We are delighted to be adjudged the G2 high performer in the Conversational Intelligence Relationship Index, for the fourth time in a row. This is a testament to our relentless pursuit towards ensuring a quality product as well as complete customer satisfaction. We would like to thank our users for their feedback. It motivates us to excel and maintain this trust and relationship with our clientele,” said Surga Thilakan, Co-Founder & CEO at Salesken.

Salesken’s relationship score was calculated by a proprietary algorithm that factors in real-user satisfaction ratings for a number of relationship-related review questions. Software buyers can compare products in the Conversation Intelligence category according to their Relationship scores to streamline the buying process and quickly identify the products that provide the best relationship with software sellers based on the experiences of their peers. For sellers, media, investors, and analysts, the Index provides benchmarks for product comparison and market trend analysis.

About Salesken Salesken helps companies realize the benefits of the “Science of Sales”. We’re a group of technologists and training professionals who’ve come together to bring the best of AI and Data Sciences to sales performance! Our mission is to help build a sales team where every salesperson is a top achiever. Salesken gives you incredible insights into the last mile of customer-salesperson interactions. We provide you visibility into how your sales team communicates with customers on calls, presentations and webinars and provide you insights into what they are doing right, and where they need help. Salesken also lets you help your sales team improve with customized learning content to help them up their game and win.

