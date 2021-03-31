Shree Maruti Courier looks to become Rs 1,000 cr firm in 5 years

Courier and integrated express package distribution services provider Shree Maruti Courier is aiming to become a Rs 1,000 crore turnover company in the next five years as it plans to add 150 warehouses and focuses on tier-II/ tier-III markets to drive business growth. The Ahmedabad-headquartered firm recorded a turnover of Rs 345 crore in the financial year ended March 2020, an over 500 per cent growth on a turnover of Rs 57 crore in FY14, a company release said.

At present, Shree Maruti Courier Services has a nationwide network of over 2,650 outlets with 24/7 operations across its 89 regional offices pan-India. The company has presence in 868 cities and towns, serving 4,600 pincodes, besides 89 warehouses in the country. Shree Maruti is aggressively expanding its network to extend the reach in every nook and corner of India. The company is planning to add 2,000 cities and towns to its network and aiming to achieve Rs 1,000 crore turnover in the next five years, the release said. Besides, having a strong network coupled with technological expertise, the company is betting big on the logistics business as well, it said. At present, metro and megacities contribute to about 65 per cent of the company's business whereas rural, semi-urban, Tier-II and Tier-III cities account for around 35 per cent of the overall business.

''Despite a challenging business environment, we are witnessing an increasingly strong demand across the markets. With the aggressive expansion plan, we are aiming to add additional 7,500 unique pin codes across the country,” said Ajay Mokariya, Managing Director, Shree Maruti Courier Services Pvt Ltd. The company has added new products/verticals of surface cargo and upgraded the international segment by opening up six new gateways recently, he said. ''The same will ensure to achieve a target of Rs 1,000 crore turnover in next five years. Keeping in mind the Central Government's 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' mission, we are proud to contribute to India's growth story and aiming to generate 10,000 employment opportunities with this expansion,'' Mokariya said. For the FY 2021-22, the company plans to open 3,190 new unique pin codes, which will cover over 900 new locations. Out of these new locations, 200 will be main cities and rest will be Tier-II and Tier-III cities and towns. With this aggressive expansion plan, Shree Maruti Courier is targeting to have a network in 2,500 cities and towns with around 4,000 outlets at the end of FY 2022, the company said. The company is majorly focusing on south, north-east and upper north and interiors of all states, union territories and other areas where there are huge opportunities and scope for express and cargo business, it stated. Shree Maruti said it is also investing in setting up of warehouses for smoother and faster deliveries of parcels and cargo and planning to add 150 warehouses in the coming five years.

The company handles 2.5 lakhs courier and consignments on a daily basis through air and surface transport routes.

