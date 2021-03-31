Left Menu

Dr Reddy's, Cipla invest in ABCD Technologies

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 18:07 IST
Dr Reddy's, Cipla invest in ABCD Technologies

Drug majors Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Cipla on Wednesday said they have entered into a partnership agreement with ABCD Technologies LLP which is to be renamed as IndoHealth Services LLP.

The two firms are contributing up to Rs 40 crore each corresponding to the contribution by the other partners in the target entity which is a newly incorporated limited liability partnership (LLP) and has not commenced any business activities, they said in regulatory filings.

The proposed business of the target entity will be carried out with an objective to facilitate the digitisation of the healthcare infrastructure in India towards enhancement of good distribution practices in support of the National Digital Health Mission of the government, they added.

While Cipla said the nature of consideration is cash infusion as capital contribution towards partnership, Dr Reddy's said the nature of consideration is cash infusion as capital contribution and/or loan.

Contribution of up to Rs 40 crore is for up to 20 per cent share of profit/ loss in the target entity, the firms said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

30 found COVID positive in SAI tests at Patiala, Bengaluru; no Olympic-bound athlete in list

Thirty sportspersons and support staff across disciplines were found to be COVID-19 positive after 741 precautionary tests were conducted at the National Centres of Excellence in Patiala and Bengaluru, the Sports Authority of India SAI said...

Face of govt changes but work continues: Trivendra

Former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday said the face of the state government may have changed but the work started by him continues.Trivendra who was replaced by Tirath Singh Rawat earlier this month, nine days ahead of co...

Day temperatures likely to be above normal over north India from April to June: IMD

Day temperatures are likely to be above normal over north and east India from April to June, the India Meteorological Department IMD said in its summer forecast. The IMD said below normal seasonal maximum temperatures are likely over most o...

Couple dead after consuming poison in UP's Bareilly

A couple died by suicide in Kulhadia area after they allegedly consumed some poisonous substance, police said on Wednesday.The bodies of of Arti Kashyap 22 and Rafaqat Ansari 25 were found in Jahta Jageer village of the district, Senior Sup...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021