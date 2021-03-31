Left Menu

Mitesh Dhule via MD Group encourages the youth to contribute to the society

Mitesh Dhule, a model from Badlapur District, Thane, shoots his new music album and embarks on the journey to become an actor. Contributing to the country's development, Mitesh has also founded the MD Group to focus on lending a hand in improving the quality of living in and around the Thane district.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 18:12 IST
Mitesh Dhule via MD Group encourages the youth to contribute to the society
Mitesh Dhule . Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI/ThePRTree): Mitesh Dhule, a model from Badlapur District, Thane, shoots his new music album and embarks on the journey to become an actor. Contributing to the country's development, Mitesh has also founded the MD Group to focus on lending a hand in improving the quality of living in and around the Thane district. Widely known as the Gold Man, he has won the hearts of many people by initiating distribution and donation drives for the poor and needy people. Apart from his contribution to society, Mitesh Sridhar Dhule, hailing from Mumbai, is an aspiring actor who is working hard to achieve his dreams.

Holding a degree in civil engineering, he also helps his father in his construction business. The young guy became a Gold Man after the encouragement of his father. "My father has been very fond of wearing gold, and at times I did a photoshoot of him in those gold ornaments. He encouraged me to use gold and invest in gold. Not just in gold, but he has always guided me when it comes to making smart investments", says Mitesh while talking about his first step into the journey. With a rugged personality, Mitesh has built a great fanbase of more than 100K on Instagram. Dedicated to making it big in the arena, his main motive is to serve society and be there for the ones who are in need. MD Group looks after all the social works in the areas like Raigad, Badlapur, Karjat, Khopoli, Kalyan and other adjoining areas in the Thane district. His team has been instrumental in providing free meals to needy people, and the group has also taken the responsibility of providing educational assistance to those who can't afford the educational fees.

Be it societal work, business or modelling, he is giving his best in every field. Speaking about his working style, he said, "The goal is to reach the top and still be down to earth. No matter what, I have always stuck to my roots and will be continuing doing it in the future." Even during the pandemic, he continued to help out the ones in need and side by side ensured to maintain a healthy lifestyle. This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

30 found COVID positive in SAI tests at Patiala, Bengaluru; no Olympic-bound athlete in list

Thirty sportspersons and support staff across disciplines were found to be COVID-19 positive after 741 precautionary tests were conducted at the National Centres of Excellence in Patiala and Bengaluru, the Sports Authority of India SAI said...

Face of govt changes but work continues: Trivendra

Former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday said the face of the state government may have changed but the work started by him continues.Trivendra who was replaced by Tirath Singh Rawat earlier this month, nine days ahead of co...

Day temperatures likely to be above normal over north India from April to June: IMD

Day temperatures are likely to be above normal over north and east India from April to June, the India Meteorological Department IMD said in its summer forecast. The IMD said below normal seasonal maximum temperatures are likely over most o...

Couple dead after consuming poison in UP's Bareilly

A couple died by suicide in Kulhadia area after they allegedly consumed some poisonous substance, police said on Wednesday.The bodies of of Arti Kashyap 22 and Rafaqat Ansari 25 were found in Jahta Jageer village of the district, Senior Sup...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021