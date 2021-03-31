Discount brokerages lag bank-led ones in revenue market share: Report

Despite grabbing significant market shares, discount broking houses lag the bank-led brokers in terms of revenue market share and also face lower average revenue per user, Crisil Ratings said on Wednesday.

The market share of discount brokerages has galloped to 45 per cent of active clients in a short-time, but their revenue market share is only 30 per cent as compared to the bank-led brokerages' 40 per cent, it said, adding that the traditional brokerages have lost the maximum ground.

“Discount brokers have led from the front capturing more than 75 per cent of incremental client acquisitions and now command 45 per cent market share in terms of active clients. However, on the revenue front, they have some way to go,” Crisil Ratings Director Ajit Velonie said.

The average revenue per user (ARPU) for the bank-led brokerages is Rs 10-12,000, as against Rs 4,000-8,000 for the discount brokerages like Zerodha. The age profile of the clientele was cited as a major factor keeping the revenues of the new-age discount brokerages low.

Bulk of the new client additions by discount brokers are in the 20-30 years age group that have relatively lower disposable incomes, while the bank-led brokers have been able to hold on to their customer base, with many acquired through their parent banking channel.

The bank-led brokerages' clients trade more frequently and also in higher ticket volumes, the agency said, adding that they also opt for additional services such as advisory, research reports, and relationship manager support and are willing to pay additional brokerage charges.

From a profitability perspective, managing cost-to-income ratios is of essence and the brokerages which invested in digital technologies have reaped the benefits as the ratio has declined by 10-15 per cent in FY21, it said.

With revenue growth expected to be subdued next fiscal, their ability to manage the cost structure will be a key credit monitorable, the agency said.

The agency said the overall brokerage industry growth is set to moderate in FY22 after a blockbuster FY21. It expects revenues to have grown by up to 70 per cent in FY21 for a set of 15 brokerages with assets of over Rs 300 crore each, up from 7 per cent in FY20. However, market volatility and phased implementation of new margin regulations may act as a drag on incremental volume growth and are likely to result in marginal revenue growth in FY22. The rating agency said the slowdown is already evident, and pointed out that the broking industry's revenue de-grew between 1-8 per cent in the December quarter when compared to the preceding September quarter.

“This indicates that client additions are not translating into higher broking revenue of late,” it said.

The agency's Senior Director Krishnan Sitaraman said the December quarter performance shows signs of fatigue with most broking entities registering on-quarter de-growth in revenue even after factoring in lower trading days in the quarter, despite continued record client additions, as against 18 per cent growth registered in September quarter.

“With equity markets turning volatile since January 2021 and revised regulations with higher margin requirements kicking in, sustainability of trading volumes in fiscal 2022 may be a challenge, thereby impacting revenue.,” he said.

The agency said there are two-fold changes in the regulatory structure, and include an upfront margin requirement in cash segment trading similar to futures and options which has been made effective from September 1, 2020, and full margin requirement for intraday position to be implemented in phases.

Both regulations focus on increased margin requirements, which essentially lowers the leverage available to investors, impacting trading volume, it said, adding that sustainability of new client additions along with its translation to trading volumes and revenue will remain key monitorable going forward.

In the first nine months of fiscal 2021, brokerage houses across industry added 52 lakh clients, which is as much as they did during the preceding four years cumulatively.

Retail investors were drawn to the equity markets because of user-friendly trading platforms and schemes with very low brokerage, relatively low interest yield on savings and deposits, ample time availability during the lockdown/pandemic, and Pygmalion-esque effect linked to broad-based high returns in equities since March 2020, it said.

