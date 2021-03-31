IRB Infrastructure shares close with over 5 pc gain after two highway projects wins

Left Menu

IRB has received Letter of Awards from the National Highways Authority of India NHAI for a BOT Build, Operate, Transfer project in West Bengal and a Hybrid Annuity Model HAM project in Himachal Pradesh, the company said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 18:43 IST
Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers on Wednesday closed the day with a jump of over 5 per cent after the company said it has won highway projects in West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh.

The stock, which gained 8.65 per cent to Rs 112.30 during the day on BSE, later closed at Rs 108.65, a jump of 5.13 per cent.

On NSE, it closed 5 per cent higher at Rs 108.60.

In volume terms, 4.50 lakh shares were traded on BSE and over 75.89 lakh on NSE. With the entry in West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh, the company's footprints have now been spread to 10 states across India, it said on Tuesday. ''IRB Infra closes FY21 with project wins of Rs 5,004 crore, including two new projects... IRB has received Letter of Awards from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a BOT (Build, Operate, Transfer) project in West Bengal and a Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) project in Himachal Pradesh,'' the company said in a statement. The company said it received letter of award (LOA) for BOT project in West Bengal involving six laning of Dankuni-Palsit stretch of 63.38 km of NH-19 with the project cost of Rs 2,421 crore.

The company further added that it has also emerged as a preferred bidder for HAM project in Himachal Pradesh involving four laning of 28.700 km stretch on Pathankot Mandi section of the NH-20 (New NH-154) with bid project cost of Rs 828 crore.

