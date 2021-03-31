Left Menu

Srei eyes overseas equity to tide over capital crisis

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-03-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 18:47 IST
The Kolkata-based Srei group struggling to stay afloat is looking for funds from international investors to tide over the cash-flow mismatch crisis which cropped up due to Covid-19 induced disruptions.

Srei on Wednesday said that it has already received an expression of interest from international investors for the proposed capital infusion.

Srei Equipment Finance Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd, has formed a five-member panel of independent directors headed by an ex-banker, will engage with the potential strategic or private equity investors to raise fresh capital.

''A Strategic Coordination Committee (SCC), comprising independent directors to coordinate, will negotiate and conclude discussions with potential strategic investors to raise fresh capital for the business in consultation with the management,'' Srei Equipment Finance said in a statement.

The panel of independent directors will infuse some trust among the bankers and investors, sources said.

There had been allegations of siphoning of funds by the promoters which the company had denied and stated that some vested interest groups were attempting to malign Srei.

Srei management had said that the cash-flow mismatch occurred because of the moratorium and debt restructuring due to COVID-19 on assets, while the company had no breather on its liabilities from its lenders.

Sources told PTI that the five-member panel will compute the mismatch as of March 31 and then decide on the quantum of capital that would be raised from the PE investors.

''It would take a couple of months to conclude the deal as it will require computing the mismatch and approvals from the RBI and lenders,'' management sources said.

The recent junk grade rating for its debt instrument had compelled the management to look overseas for capital.

CARE had downgraded the two Srei group companies to the default grade on facilities worth Rs 29,240 crore.

