Left Menu

RBI to maintain inflation target of 4 pc till March 2026, says secy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 18:49 IST
RBI to maintain inflation target of 4 pc till March 2026, says secy

Maintaining status quo on inflation targetting, the government on Wednesday extended 4 per cent retail inflation target for the Reserve Bank of India for the next five years.

Under the current mechanism, the RBI has been mandated by the government to maintain retail inflation at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

''The inflation target for the period April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2026 under the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934 has been kept at the same level as was for previous five years,'' Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj said.

To keep inflation under the specified level, the government in 2016 decided to set up the Monetary Policy Committee headed by RBI Governor entrusted with the task of fixing the benchmark policy rate (repo rate).

The six-member MPC, which had its first meeting in October 2016, was given the mandate to maintain annual inflation at 4 per cent until March 31, 2021 with an upper tolerance of 6 per cent and a lower tolerance of 2 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hottest March in Delhi since 2010: IMD

Delhi recorded a mean maximum temperature of 33.1 degrees Celsius this month, making it the hottest March in the last 11 years, the India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.Normally, the mean maximum temperature for the month of Ma...

Four get life term for looting truck after murdering its driver, helper in UP

A local court here on Wednesday sentenced four people to life imprisonment after convicting them in a case of killing a truck driver and a helper and looting the vehicle in 2015.Additional district sessions judge Balraj Singh held the four ...

8 gangrape suspects remanded to police custody in Tripura

Eight people, including a boy, who were arrested in connection with the alleged gangrape of two minor girls in Tripuras Khowai district were remanded to four days police custody by a special POCSO court on Wednesday.The girls were allegedly...

Govt gazettes amended COVID-19 Alert Level 1 regulations

Government has gazetted amendments to directions relating to COVID-19 Alert Level 1.Communities, industries, businesses and entities, both private and in the public sector, must operate within the Alert Level 1 regulations as amended and ga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021