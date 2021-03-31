MAN Industries (India) to divest 100pc stake in Merino Shelters

Man Industries (India) Ltd on Wednesday said it has proposed to divest its entire stake in arm Merino Shelters Private Ltd.

The proceeds will be utilised in the company's capex plan to enhance the product range and entry into value-added segments.

Man Industries is one of India's leading large diameter pipe manufacturing companies.

The proposal to divest up to 100 per cent of equity investment in subsidiary company Merino Shelters Private Limited will help the company to concentrate on its core business and monetize non-core assets, the company said in a statement. ''The company will take a significant step forward with the fruition of the proposal. We have already received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from the prospective investors and the Board, who have in-principally approved the divestment,'' R C Mansukhani, Chairman, Man Industries (India) Limited said. ''We are looking forward to the finalization of the divestment and confident that by entering into newer value-added segments and enhancing the product range, we will provide great value and reach out to customers across regions.'' PTI NAM MR

