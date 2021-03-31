Left Menu

Lodha Developers may hit capital mkt on Apr 7 with Rs 2,500 cr IPO

It had received Sebis nod in January 2010 but later shelved the plan due to unfavourable market conditions post the global financial crisis.In April 2018, Lodha Developers again filed the DRHP and got SEBIs approval in July 2018 to launch its IPO to raise up to Rs 5,500 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 19:16 IST
Lodha Developers may hit capital mkt on Apr 7 with Rs 2,500 cr IPO

New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) Realty major Lodha Developers is likely to hit the capital market on April 7 with a Rs 2,500 crore initial public offer (IPO), as it seeks to raise funds to reduce debt and future growth.

Mumbai-based Lodha Developers Ltd, which has been renamed Macrotech Developers, filed the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) last month.

According to banking sources, the company has got the SEBI approval to launch its IPO.

The public issue is likely to hit the capital market on April 7, they added.

A company spokesperson declined to comment.

This would be the third attempt by Lodha Developers to launch a public issue and list its shares on the stock exchanges.

The company had filed its DRHP for the first time in September 2009, to raise about Rs 2,800 crore. It had received Sebi''s nod in January 2010 but later shelved the plan due to unfavourable market conditions post the global financial crisis.

In April 2018, Lodha Developers again filed the DRHP and got SEBI''s approval in July 2018 to launch its IPO to raise up to Rs 5,500 crore. However, the plan was shelved amid market turmoil.

Earlier, sources had said that Lodha Developers aims to raise around Rs 2,500 crore through its IPO with a dilution of 10 per cent stake. The proceeds will be used to repay debt and the development of projects.

The privately-held Lodha Group, which was founded in 1995 by Mangal Prabhat Lodha, is a leading player in the Indian real estate market. It has a presence in Mumbai, Pune, and London.

Lodha Group is the country's largest residential real estate developer by sales bookings.

The group had forayed into the London realty market in 2013 and acquired two prime sites in central London for an investment of about 400 million pounds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian education success a model for replication, finds UK's race report

Indian pupils tend to perform well in education and also go on to have high average incomes as a result, a model that needs further research to be replicated across other ethnicities, finds a new review set up by Prime Minister Boris Johnso...

Hottest March in Delhi since 2010: IMD

Delhi recorded a mean maximum temperature of 33.1 degrees Celsius this month, making it the hottest March in the last 11 years, the India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.Normally, the mean maximum temperature for the month of Ma...

Four get life term for looting truck after murdering its driver, helper in UP

A local court here on Wednesday sentenced four people to life imprisonment after convicting them in a case of killing a truck driver and a helper and looting the vehicle in 2015.Additional district sessions judge Balraj Singh held the four ...

8 gangrape suspects remanded to police custody in Tripura

Eight people, including a boy, who were arrested in connection with the alleged gangrape of two minor girls in Tripuras Khowai district were remanded to four days police custody by a special POCSO court on Wednesday.The girls were allegedly...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021