PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 19:21 IST
Delhi Metro smart cards can now be recharged through Amazon Pay

Delhi Metro smart cards can now be recharged through Amazon Pay as well with the rapid transport network launching the facility on Wednesday to make top-up more convenient for its commuters.

According to a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) statement, customers can open the Amazon shopping app and click on the 'Metro Recharge' option under Amazon Pay tab to avail the facility. After entering their Metro Smart card number, they can choose any amount between Rs 100 to Rs 2000 to recharge their smart cards.

After successful payment, they need to tap the card at the automatic vending machine (AVM) at any Delhi Metro station and select ''Top-UP'' to add the balance to their card.

The facility was jointly introduced by DMRC's Managing Director Mangu Singh and Amazon Pay CEO Mahendra Nerurkar through video-conferencing in the presence of other senior officials.

''The initiative is in line with DMRC's commitment towards supporting the digital drive to promote cashless transactions among the Delhi Metro commuters at a time when social distancing has become a new normal for everyone,” Singh said.

Speaking on the occasion, Nerurkar said, ''By enabling our customers to recharge their Delhi Metro cards in a contactless manner, we aim to make their lives more convenient, safe, cashless and secure.” To facilitate easy top-up of smart cards and sale of tokens to avoid queues and save time at stations, the DMRC had launched various other initiatives, including option of smart card top-up through TVMs, launch of Metro Combo Cards with banks, Credit/Debit Card transaction facility at stations, netbanking, other UPI and e-wallets, the DMRC stated.

