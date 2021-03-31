Left Menu

6-digit HSN code mandatory in invoices for biz with over Rs 5cr turnover

Earlier, the requirement was four-digits and two-digits respectively.With effect from the 1st April, 2021, GST taxpayers will have to furnish HSN Harmonised System of Nomenclature Code, or Service Accounting Code SAC in their invoices, as per the revised requirement, the Ministry said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 19:25 IST
6-digit HSN code mandatory in invoices for biz with over Rs 5cr turnover

Businesses with turnover of more than Rs 5 crore will have to furnish six-digit HSN or tariff code on the invoices issued for supplies of taxable goods and services from April 1, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

Those with turnover of up to Rs 5 crore in the preceding financial year would be required to mandatorily furnish four-digit HSN code on B2B invoices. Earlier, the requirement was four-digits and two-digits respectively.

''With effect from the 1st April, 2021, GST taxpayers will have to furnish HSN (Harmonised System of Nomenclature Code), or Service Accounting Code (SAC) in their invoices, as per the revised requirement,” the Ministry said in a statement. In trade parlance, every product is categorised under an HSN code (Harmonised System of Nomenclature). It helps in systematic classification of goods across the globe.

HSN codes for goods at 6 digits are universally common. Therefore, common HSN codes apply to Customs and GST. Accordingly, codes prescribed in the Customs tariff are used for the GST purposes too.

The Ministry said manufacturers and importers/exporters have been commonly using HSN Codes. Manufacturers were furnishing these codes even in the pre-GST regime. Importers and exporters have been furnishing these codes in import/export documents. Traders would mostly be using HSN codes furnished in the invoices issued to them by the manufacturer or importer suppliers. “A large number of GST taxpayers are already furnishing HS codes/SAC at 6/8 digits on voluntary basis on the invoices, e -way bills and GSTR 1 returns,” it added.

AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said traders, manufacturers and services providers would be required to give more precise HSN code while issuing an invoice to the supplies with effect from April 1.

“This will help tax officers with deeper data analytics for every item supplied and help them in arresting tax evasion emanating from fake invoices and irregular tax credit claims,” Mohan added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian education success a model for replication, finds UK's race report

Indian pupils tend to perform well in education and also go on to have high average incomes as a result, a model that needs further research to be replicated across other ethnicities, finds a new review set up by Prime Minister Boris Johnso...

Hottest March in Delhi since 2010: IMD

Delhi recorded a mean maximum temperature of 33.1 degrees Celsius this month, making it the hottest March in the last 11 years, the India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.Normally, the mean maximum temperature for the month of Ma...

Four get life term for looting truck after murdering its driver, helper in UP

A local court here on Wednesday sentenced four people to life imprisonment after convicting them in a case of killing a truck driver and a helper and looting the vehicle in 2015.Additional district sessions judge Balraj Singh held the four ...

8 gangrape suspects remanded to police custody in Tripura

Eight people, including a boy, who were arrested in connection with the alleged gangrape of two minor girls in Tripuras Khowai district were remanded to four days police custody by a special POCSO court on Wednesday.The girls were allegedly...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021