Left Menu

India records current account deficit of 0.2% in Dec qtr

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 19:27 IST
India records current account deficit of 0.2% in Dec qtr

India's current account swung to a deficit for the first time in the current fiscal, with the gap coming at USD 1.7 billion or 0.2 per cent of the GDP in the December quarter.

In the current fiscal, as the pandemic impacted trade, the current account had been in surplus in the previous two quarters, at USD 15.1 billion and USD 19 billion, respectively, as per the data on balance of payments released by the RBI on Wednesday.

The critical measure of a country's external strength now stands at a surplus of 1.7 per cent of GDP for the first nine months of the fiscal year as against a deficit of 1.2 per cent in the year-ago period In the December quarter, there was a rise in the merchandise trade deficit to USD 34.5 billion from USD 14.8 billion in the preceding quarter, and an increase in net investment income payments.

Net services receipts increased to USD 23.6 billion, both sequentially and on a year-on-year basis, primarily on the back of higher net export earnings from computer services, the RBI said.

Private transfer receipts, which mainly represent remittances by the diaspora, came at USD 20.7 billion for the reporting quarter. This was a marginal decline when compared to October-December 2019 period but a gain of 1.5 per cent when compared with July-September 2020 period.

According to the data, net outgo on the primary income account, primarily reflecting payments of investment income, increased to USD 10.1 billion from USD 7.4 billion a year ago.

In the financial account, net foreign direct investment recorded a robust inflow of USD 17 billion in the December quarter as compared with USD 9.7 billion in the year-ago period.

With repayments exceeding fresh disbursals, external commercial borrowings to India recorded net outflow of USD 1.7 billion in the December quarter as against an inflow of USD 3.2 billion a year ago, it said.

Net accretions to non-resident deposits increased to USD 3 billion from USD 0.8 billion in Q3FY20, it said.

There was an accretion of USD 32.5 billion to the foreign exchange reserves on a Balance of Payment basis as compared with USD 21.6 billion in Q3FY20, the RBI data said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MTaI seeks relook at revised public procurement order on medical devices

The Medical Technology Association of India MTaI on Wednesday said the recent public procurement order on medical devices has come as a surprise to the industry and needs reconsideration.The order by the Department of Pharmaceuticals dated ...

EU drug watchdog says no clot risk factor yet linked to AstraZeneca vaccine

Europes medicines regulator said on Wednesday it had not yet identified any risk factors such as age, sex or a previous history of blood clotting disorders, for clotting cases reported after inoculation with AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine.Th...

Gas price for ONGC remains at decade low of $1.79, falls 11% for Reliance-BP

The government on Wednesday left the price of natural gas produced by companies such as ONGC unchanged at a decade-low rate of USD 1.79 while the same for difficult fields like the one operated by Reliance-BP was cut by 11 per cent.The Oil ...

Indian education success a model for replication, finds UK's race report

Indian pupils tend to perform well in education and also go on to have high average incomes as a result, a model that needs further research to be replicated across other ethnicities, finds a new review set up by Prime Minister Boris Johnso...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021