Left Menu

HDFC Bank shares decline nearly 4 pc

In fact, the bank has been penalised by the Reserve bank of India RBI for two major outages in the past.In December, the RBI temporarily barred HDFC Bank from launching new digital banking initiatives and issuing new credit cards after taking a serious view of service outages at the lender over the last two years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 19:40 IST
HDFC Bank shares decline nearly 4 pc
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Shares of HDFC Bank on Wednesday declined nearly 4 per cent after the country's largest private sector lender admitted to some glitches in its online banking services. The stock dipped 3.86 per cent to close at Rs 1,493.55 on BSE. During the day, it tumbled 4.25 per cent to Rs 1,487.50.

Shares of HDFC also went lower by 4.06 per cent to close at Rs 2,498.95.

The country's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank had on Tuesday said it is taking steps to resolve glitches in its digital banking platform and restore services on priority.

This is not for the first time that the customers of the bank have faced service outage. In fact, the bank has been penalised by the Reserve bank of India (RBI) for two major outages in the past.

In December, the RBI temporarily barred HDFC Bank from launching new digital banking initiatives and issuing new credit cards after taking a serious view of service outages at the lender over the last two years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MTaI seeks relook at revised public procurement order on medical devices

The Medical Technology Association of India MTaI on Wednesday said the recent public procurement order on medical devices has come as a surprise to the industry and needs reconsideration.The order by the Department of Pharmaceuticals dated ...

EU drug watchdog says no clot risk factor yet linked to AstraZeneca vaccine

Europes medicines regulator said on Wednesday it had not yet identified any risk factors such as age, sex or a previous history of blood clotting disorders, for clotting cases reported after inoculation with AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine.Th...

Gas price for ONGC remains at decade low of $1.79, falls 11% for Reliance-BP

The government on Wednesday left the price of natural gas produced by companies such as ONGC unchanged at a decade-low rate of USD 1.79 while the same for difficult fields like the one operated by Reliance-BP was cut by 11 per cent.The Oil ...

Indian education success a model for replication, finds UK's race report

Indian pupils tend to perform well in education and also go on to have high average incomes as a result, a model that needs further research to be replicated across other ethnicities, finds a new review set up by Prime Minister Boris Johnso...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021