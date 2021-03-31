MTaI seeks relook at revised public procurement order on medical devices

Left Menu

The Medical Technology Association of India MTaI on Wednesday said the recent public procurement order on medical devices has come as a surprise to the industry and needs reconsideration.The order by the Department of Pharmaceuticals dated March 25, notifies 19 more items of medical devices for which only a class-I local supplier shall be eligible to bid irrespective of purchase value.MTaI claims that the revised Public Procurement Order PPO may deprive patients of their access to innovative and quality medical devices.

The Medical Technology Association of India (MTaI) on Wednesday said the recent public procurement order on medical devices has come as a surprise to the industry and needs reconsideration.

The order by the Department of Pharmaceuticals dated March 25, notifies 19 more items of medical devices for which only a class-I local supplier shall be eligible to bid irrespective of purchase value.

MTaI claims that the revised Public Procurement Order (PPO) may deprive patients of their access to innovative and quality medical devices. The PPO has come as a big surprise to the industry in the absence of thorough stakeholder consultations and those consultations which may have been held were marked with tokenism, MTaI said in a statement.

''There are just too many categories the PPO is attempting to facilitate, without even considering the technological complexity and the time which will be required to import substitute,'' MTaI Chairman & Director General Pavan Choudary said.

Echoing similar views, MTaI Director Sanjay Bhutani said the revised PPO is a regressive step and may further impact the chances of India becoming an investment destination. The industry seeks a reconsideration of the order and looks forward to a thorough consultation with the government to share its suggestions, it added.

