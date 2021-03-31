Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1950 hours: DEL31 BIZ-LABOUR CODES Govt defers labour codes implementation; employees' take home pay, cos' PF liability to remain same for now New Delhi:The four labour codes will not come into effect from April 1 as states are yet to finalise the relevant rules, which means that there will be no change in take home pay of employees and provident fund liability of companies for now.

DEL63 BIZ-RBI-LD CAD India records current account deficit of 0.2% in Dec qtr Mumbai: India's current account swung to a deficit for the first time in the current fiscal, with the gap coming at USD 1.7 billion or 0.2 per cent of the GDP in the December quarter.

DEL58 BIZ-2NDLD-STOCKS Sensex tanks 627 pts on last day but ends FY21 with spectacular 68pc gains Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex tanked 627 points to end below the 50,000 level on the last day of 2020-21 fiscal due to heavy profit booking in HDFC twins, RIL and Infosys but closed the financial year with a whopping 68 per cent rise.

DEL54 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee settles 26 paise higher at 73.12 against US dollar; logs over 3 pc gain in FY21 Mumbai: The rupee closed higher by 26 paise at 73.12 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday and ended the fiscal on a strong note with a gain of over 3 per cent despite coronavirus-induced disruptions on the economic front.

DEL60 BIZ-SC-LD PANEL FARM LAWS SC-appointed panel on farm laws submits report New Delhi: The Supreme Court-appointed committee to study the three new controversial agricultural laws has submitted its report to the apex court on March 19 in a sealed cover, one of its members said on Wednesday DEL33 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold declines by Rs 49; silver tumbles Rs 331 New Delhi:Gold prices declined by Rs 49 to Rs 43,925 per 10 gram in the national capital on Wednesday reflecting overnight selling in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

DCM64 BIZ-INFLATION-SECRETARY RBI to maintain inflation target of 4 pc till March 2026, says secy New Delhi: Maintaining the status quo on inflation targeting, the government on Wednesday extended the 4 per cent retail inflation target for the Reserve Bank of India for the next five years.

DCM60 BIZ-MARKET WEALTH-FISCAL Investors' wealth rises massively by over Rs 90.82 lakh cr in FY21 New Delhi: Investors' wealth grew massively by Rs 90,82,057.95 crore in 2020-21 driven by an extraordinary rally in the equity market, where the benchmark Sensex jumped 68 per cent.

DCM59 BIZ-FISCAL DEFICIT Centre's fiscal deficit at 76 pc of RE during Apr-Feb: CGA New Delhi: The central government's fiscal deficit at the end of February worked out to be 76 per cent of the revised estimate, indicating that it is likely to remain within the projections made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last month.

DCM44 BIZ-INFRA Core sectors output contracts by 4.6 pc in Feb New Delhi: The output of eight infrastructure sectors contracted by 4.6 per cent in February with all the core segments, including coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products and fertilisers witnessing a decline, according to official data released on Wednesday.

