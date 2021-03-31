I-T refunds of over Rs 2.24 lakh cr issued this fiscal till Mar 29

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday said it has issued refunds worth over Rs 2.24 lakh crore to more than 2.37 crore taxpayers till March 29 in the current fiscal year.

This include Rs 85,012 crore personal income tax refunds to 2.33 crore taxpayers and Rs 1.39 lakh crore worth corporate tax refunds in 2.85 lakh cases.

“CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 2,24,829 crore to more than 2.37 crore taxpayers between 1st April, 2020 to 29th March, 2021,” the I-T department tweeted.

