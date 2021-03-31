Alliance Air starts flights on Hyderabad-Hubballi route

Alliance Air on Wednesday started flights on Hyderabad-Hubballi route using its 72-seater ATR-72 aircraft, according to an official statement.

The flight, which would be operating under regional connectivity scheme UDAN, was inaugurated at the Hubballi airport by Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi, the airline's statement noted. The airline's CEO Harpreet A De Singh was also present at the occasion.

The Hyderabad-Hubballi flight will operate three times a week, the statement said. Under the UDAN scheme, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and underserved airports, and keep airfares affordable. PTI DSP KJ KJ

