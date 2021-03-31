Left Menu

Taxi drivers serving KIA keep off roads following colleague's suicide

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-03-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 20:55 IST
Taxi drivers serving KIA keep off roads following colleague's suicide

Taxi drivers serving the city's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) stayed off the roads on Wednesday after a colleague who had allegedly set himself ablaze died last night.

Pratap, 34, from Ramanagara, working with the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation's airport taxi service, had allegedly set himself ablaze inside his car near the pick-up area of the airport on Tuesday, depressed over his financial troubles, police sources said.

They were trying to ascertain the exact cause,the sources added.

Aircraft rescue and fire-fighting team had rescued him and he was rushed to hospital, but he succumbed to injuries at midnight, they said.

According to airport taxi drivers, Pratap took the extreme step due to poor financial condition, poor business and inability to pay EMIs.

They said most taxi drivers, including those linked to Ola, Uber, KSDTC and other airport taxi services have stayed off the roads as a mark of protest following his death, as many of them are going through similar financial problems.

KIA, in a passenger advisory, said taxi services at the airport have been impacted and passengers are requested to use Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation buses to travel to or from the airport or make their own travel arrangements.

BMTC has deployed additional buses on the airport route to help passengers, official sources said.

Alleging that price war in the cab industry and government's 'apathy' has led to Pratap's death, former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy,in a series of tweets,said KSDTC was following taxi fare of Rs 24 per km fixed by the government.

Taxi aggregators, however, were offering fares of Rs 9 per km to attract passengers, resulting in business loss for KSDTC drivers, he added.

He urged the state government to intervene and come to the rescue of the taxi drivers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Deliveroo dives 30% as London debut of the decade turns sour

Shares in Deliveroo plunged by as much as 30 in their trading debut on Wednesday, slicing more than 2 billion pounds off the companys valuation in a blow to Britains ambitions to attract fast-growing tech companies to the London market. The...

No Aadhaar data given to Pondi BJP: UIDAI

The Unique Identification Authority of India UIDAI informed the Madras High Court on Wednesday that no Aadhaar data, more particularly the cell phone numbers of voters in Puducherry, has been furnished to the BJP for campaigning for the Apr...

Odisha: Man drowns, boy goes missing while bathing in Brahmani river

A 19-year-old man drowned while a boy went missing while bathing in the Brahmani river in Odishas Kendrapara district on Wednesday, police said.The incident took place near Dhumatasasan bathing ghat in Nikirai police station area when four ...

Mamata calls for a "united and effective" struggle against BJP, says oppn should present a "credible alternative"

As she faces a high-stakes poll battle in West Bengal, TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said the time has come for a united and effective struggle against the BJPs alleged attacks on democracy and the Constitution, and tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021