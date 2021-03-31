Hyatt plans significant expansion of brand footprint in India

Global hospitality firm Hyatt Hotels Corporation on Wednesday announced its plans to grow its brand footprint in India by more than 70 per cent by 2023.

With over 20 executed managed and franchised agreements, the company will add over 3,600 keys to its existing portfolio of 32 Hyatt-branded hotels across eight distinct brands in the country, Hyatt said in a statement.

Advertisement

The brands include Andaz, Alila, Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt, Hyatt Centric and Hyatt Place, it added.

''Hyatt remains focused on thoughtfully accelerating its brand growth and momentum by transforming the hotel landscape in India with planned openings in some of the most frequented and desirable destinations in the country,'' Hyatt's vice president real estate & development, India Dhruva Rathore said.

Hyatt's vice president & country head, India Sunjae Sharma said: ''India remains a growth driver for Hyatt, and we are committed to catering to the Indian traveler with a comprehensive portfolio of hotels''.

Despite the challenges the industry faced last year, Hyatt signed eight new hotels across various brands that will cater to the needs of both leisure and business travellers, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)