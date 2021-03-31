Left Menu

Business briefs

Janani.life claims to be the countrys first digital tech-enabled fertility care platform, said its existing investors including 9unicorn and AL also joined the funding round.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-03-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 21:27 IST
Bharat Financial to pay for employees vaccination Hyderabad, Mar 31 (PTI): Leading microlender Bharat Financial Inclusion has said it will bear the costs of COVID-19 vaccinations for over 28,000 employees.

As part of the initiative, the Indusind Bank subsidiary will fully reimburse the vaccination cost to the employees as and when they receive the two mandated doses, it said.

Shalabh Saxena, managing director of the MFI said, microfinance being a high-contact business, it was the courage of our employees that helped us serve our customers without any major disruption during the lockdowns and covering the vaccine costs is just a small way of expressing our gratitude to them.

* ** ** ** ** * * *** * ** Digit Insurance ropes in Virat Kohli as brand face Bengaluru: Online general insurance brokerage Digit Insurance has roped in national cricket captain Virat Kohli as its brand ambassador, thus further strengthening his association with the company as a financial investor, having pumped in Rs 2.5 crore along with his wife Anushka Sharma in their personal capacity.

It can be noted that Digit became the first unicorn of 2021 with a valuation of USD 1.9 billion.

The Kamesh Goyal headed Digit Insurance is backed by Prem Watsa owned Fairfax Holdings launched three years ago and has raised three rounds of funding amounting to USD140 million from Fairfax and USD84 million from A91 Partners, Faering Capital and TVS Capital.

Online fertility care platform Janani. life gets Rs 8 cr funding Mumbai: Digital fertility care startup Janani.life has got Rs 8 crore seed funding from institutional investors including Venture Catalysts, Apollo Hospitals, Inflection Point Ventures, and Lets Venture. Janani.life claims to be the country's first digital tech-enabled fertility care platform, said its existing investors including 9unicorn and AL also joined the funding round. The funds will be used to build its technology stack and initiate full-fledged operations in three metros in the country, said the startup launched in June 2020.

