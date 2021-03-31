Novelis closes euro 500-mn senior green notes offering

Novelis Inc on Wednesday announced closing of euro 500 million senior green notes offering.

''Novelis Inc, the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, on Wednesday announced the completion of the previously announced offering of euro 500 million aggregate principal amount of 3.375 per cent euro-denominated senior green notes due April 15, 2029, by Novelis Sheet Ingot GmbH, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Novelis,'' the company said in a statement.

The notes are guaranteed, jointly and severally, on a senior unsecured basis, by Novelis, and by certain Novelis subsidiaries, it said.

The net proceeds of the offering, together with cash in hand, will be used to repay a portion of Novelis' outstanding term loans due on June 2, 2022, it said.

Besides, the company said it intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds received from the offering to finance and/or refinance new and/or existing eligible green projects.

The green notes were offered in a private offering that was exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

The green notes were offered within the US to qualified institutional buyers, it said.

