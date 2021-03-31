Fortis Healthcare appoints Joerg Ayrle as additional director

Fortis Healthcare on Wednesday said its board has approved the appointment of Joerg Ayrle as an additional director (non-executive) of the company, with an immediate effect.

He was appointed as the group chief financial officer (CFO) of IHH Healthcare Berhad on February 1, 2021, Fortis Healthcare said in a filing to the BSE.

With a wealth of international experience from the US, Germany, Singapore, China and Thailand, he will be responsible for providing financial leadership and strategic guidance for IHH and its operations and the business plan development, it added.

Prior to joining IHH, Ayrle was the group CFO of Thai Union Group and steered the company's financial transformation journey, the filing said.

Shares of Fortis Healthcare on Wednesday closed at Rs 199 per scrip on the BSE, down 0.65 per cent from its previous close.

