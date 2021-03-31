Left Menu

Fortis Healthcare appoints Joerg Ayrle as additional director

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 22:16 IST
Fortis Healthcare appoints Joerg Ayrle as additional director

Fortis Healthcare on Wednesday said its board has approved the appointment of Joerg Ayrle as an additional director (non-executive) of the company, with an immediate effect.

He was appointed as the group chief financial officer (CFO) of IHH Healthcare Berhad on February 1, 2021, Fortis Healthcare said in a filing to the BSE.

With a wealth of international experience from the US, Germany, Singapore, China and Thailand, he will be responsible for providing financial leadership and strategic guidance for IHH and its operations and the business plan development, it added.

Prior to joining IHH, Ayrle was the group CFO of Thai Union Group and steered the company's financial transformation journey, the filing said.

Shares of Fortis Healthcare on Wednesday closed at Rs 199 per scrip on the BSE, down 0.65 per cent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Love Alarm Season 3: Is it finally happening?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Axis Bank to sell UK subsidiary

Private sector Axis Bank on Wednesday said it is selling its UK subsidiary.The bank has entered into a share purchase agreement, on March 31, for sale of 100 per cent stake in its subsidiary, Axis Bank UK Ltd, to OpenPayd Holdings Ltd, acco...

Belgium orders hospitals to save more beds for COVID-19 patients

Belgian hospitals have been ordered to reserve 60 of their intensive care beds for COVID-19 patients as a third wave of infections takes hold, doctors said on Wednesday.With the resurgent pandemic ravaging Europe, Belgium, home to NATO and ...

Statehood for Pondy, no helmet-wearing: AINRC manifesto

Puducherry, Mar 31 PTI Steps to get statehood for Puducherry, exemption from wearing helmets by two-wheeler riders and raising the maximum age-limit for applying for government jobs were some of the promises made by AINRC founder-leader N R...

Film-maker Subhash Kapoor meets J-K official

Film-maker Subhash Kapoor has arrived here to shoot his upcoming web-series Maharani and is planning to rope in around 100 local artistes, officials said on Wednesday.The web-series, starring Huma Qureshi, Sohum Shah, Amit Sial and Vineet K...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021