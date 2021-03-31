Left Menu

Chile's central bank says economy to gain steam as vaccination drive pays dividends

Chile's central bank said on Wednesday the economy would grow 6% to 7% in 2021, a greater expansion than previously predicted, buoyed by one of the world´s most successful vaccination drives and a soaring copper price in the world's top producer of the red metal. The bank previously estimated that growth would top out at 6.5%, but adjusted that figure upwards in its Ipom quarterly economic report, noting that short-term growth could exceed expectations if the country reaches herd immunity by July, as health officials predict.

Updated: 31-03-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 22:22 IST
Chile's central bank says economy to gain steam as vaccination drive pays dividends

Chile's central bank said on Wednesday the economy would grow 6% to 7% in 2021, a greater expansion than previously predicted, buoyed by one of the world´s most successful vaccination drives and a soaring copper price in the world's top producer of the red metal.

The bank previously estimated that growth would top out at 6.5%, but adjusted that figure upwards in its Ipom quarterly economic report, noting that short-term growth could exceed expectations if the country reaches herd immunity by July, as health officials predict. The Andean nation is among the global leaders in vaccination per capita and has far outpaced its neighbors in Latin America. Around 35% of Chileans have received at least one dose of a vaccine, according to a Reuters tally.

"To the extent that ... the vaccination process continues to progress, restrictions may be reduced and broader sectors of the economy reopened," bank President Mario Marcel said in a presentation to Chilean lawmakers. The report noted that a return to "monetary normalization," could come sooner than anticipated in the best-case scenarios it considered. The bank has held its benchmark interest rate at a decade-long low of 0.50% since the pandemic began last year.

The more favorable scenario this year will be bolstered by a soaring copper price of $3.95 per pound, the bank predicted. The metal accounts for around half of the South American nation's exports and is vital to economic output. Much of Chile is nonetheless back in lockdown as cases have soared in recent weeks, with many businesses temporarily shuttered to help stem the spread of the virus.

Despite bright spots on the horizon, the bank warned in the report that the overall economic recovery has been mixed. Investment, for example, was recovering more slowly than consumption as uncertainty over the pandemic continues to cloud business decisions. The report predicted average annual consumer prices would rise 3.4% in 2021.

