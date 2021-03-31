Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 22:44 IST
NIIT buyback offer to open on Apr 12

Skills and talent development firm NIIT Ltd on Wednesday said its up to Rs 237 crore buyback offer will open on April 12.

''...the company, has received final observations from the Securities and Exchange Board of India on the Draft Letter of Offer dated February 24, 2021, vide its letter dated March 30, 2021...In accordance with the SEBI (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, the company will dispatch the Letter of Offer for the buyback to eligible shareholders, appearing on the record date of February 24, 2021, on or before April 5, 2021,'' a regulatory filing said.

It added that the buyback opening date is April 12, 2021 and the closing date has been set for April 28, 2021.

On December 24, 2020, NIIT Ltd's Board of Directors had approved a proposal for buyback of up to 9,875,000 equity shares for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 237 crore. The buyback price has been fixed at Rs 240 apiece.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

