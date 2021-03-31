Left Menu

Future Enterprises appoints C P Toshniwal as Additional Director 

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2021 22:47 IST
Kishore Biyani-led Future Group firm Future Enterprises Ltd on Wednesday announced the appointment of C P Toshniwal as an Additional Director of the company.

The board of the company in a meeting held on Wednesday approved Toshniwal's appointment, according to a regulatory filing.

Toshniwal, a qualified chartered accountant and company secretary, had joined Future Group in May 1997 and has over 25 years of managerial experience, it added.

On August 29, 2020, Future Group announced that its retail and wholesale business would be sold to Reliance Retail, owned by oil-to-chemical conglomerate RIL in a Rs 24,713 crore deal.

The deal has been challenged by e-commerce major Amazon.

As per the scheme of the arrangement, which is pending before NCLT for approval, all future group retail entities would merge into Future Enterprises Ltd and then would be transferred to RIL's retail arm by way of sale.

