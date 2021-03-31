RBI extends term of J&K Bank CMD by 6 months

RBI extends term of J&K Bank CMD by 6 monthsPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 22:48 IST
The Reserve Bank of India has extended the term of J&K Bank Chairman and Managing Director R K Chhibber by six months, the lender said on Wednesday.
The extension will be effective from April 10, the bank said in a regulatory filing.
