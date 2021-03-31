Maha: Three killed, two injured after being hit by truck

At least three persons were killed and two others got injured when a speeding truck rammed into pedestrians in Maharashtra's Raigad district, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the evening at Revdanda, he said.

Advertisement

''The driver of the truck lost control over the vehicle, due to which it hit at least eight persons walking on the road,'' the official said.

All the injured were rushed to a local state-run hospital, where three were declared dead before admission, he said, adding that the two injured are in a serious condition and undergoing treatment.

Police have nabbed the truck driver and further probe is on, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)