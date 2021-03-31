Business briefs3

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 23:08 IST
Xiaomi India on Wednesday said its Redmi Note 10 series has recorded sales worth Rs 500 crore within the first two weeks of sale across all platforms.

Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max went on sale on March 16, 17 and 18, respectively, across all platforms.

''We launched our 10th generation of Redmi Note series with an aim to bring a revolutionary change in the segment by taking every important piece of technology. With the launch of these devices, we have taken a quantum leap across all important aspects such as camera, display, and performance,'' Redmi India Business Head Sneha Tainwala said.

* * * MapmyIndia pledges Rs 1 cr to BITS Pilani * Rakesh Verma, founder of homegrown mapping company MapmyIndia, has pledged Rs 1 crore towards strengthening the incubation and innovation ecosystem at BITS-Pilani.

Well-known for its students and alumni start-ups, 17 of BITS alumni-led start-ups have raised USD 700 million in the past few months. MapmyIndia will further support promising student entrepreneurs by mentoring and advisory, workspace, seed/angel funding and incubation to help accelerate their ideas, a statement said.

''I am indebted to BITS Pilani, a generous giver, my alma mater (batch of 1972) has played a key role in shaping me personally and professionally. And, it gives me great pleasure to be part of this unique initiative – BITS Pilani Incubation and Innovation Centre (BPIInC),'' Verma said.

* * * Simplilearn strengthens collaboration with IBM to upskill over 20,000 professionals in 2021 * Simplilearn on Wednesday announced an extension of its collaboration with IBM to provide curated learning programmes in data and artificial intelligence for working professionals.

Simplilearn will collaborate with IBM to curate an in-depth, industry-focused curriculum and introduce industry-focused training programmes in data analytics, data science, AI and machine learning, data engineering, and business analysis, a statement said.

* * * 3i Infotech completes sale of global software products biz * IT firm 3i Infotech on Wednesday said it has completed the slump sale of its global software products business to Azentio Software.

In December last year, 3i Infotech Ltd had announced entering into definitive agreements to sell its software products business to the funds advised by Apax Partners for Rs 1,000 crore. The software products business has been acquired by a newly formed company named Azentio Software, wholly-owned by the Apax Funds.

The funds received through the sale will be used for repayment of outstanding facilities of lenders of the company, among other purposes, 3i Infotech said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Sale of the product division and the rest of the global software product business has been completed on March 31, 2021, except in Thailand and Saudi Arabia. The sale of the software product business in Thailand and Saudi Arabia is expected to be completed following receipt of the required regulatory approvals, the filing said.

