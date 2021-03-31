HCL Technologies on Wednesday said it has inked a multi-year agreement with Tenneco Inc, a Fortune 500 tier-1 automotive supplier and manufacturer, for integrated application development, modernisation, and operations services.

As part of this engagement, HCL will help Tenneco enhance their IT simplification, modernization and transformation journey while helping to reduce technical complexities and support the global IT application portfolio, a statement said.

Advertisement

No financial details of the deal were disclosed.

* * * * * Artha Venture Fund leads Rs 2 cr funding in GetWork Artha Venture Fund (AVF) on Wednesday said it has led the Rs 2 crore funding round in Delhi-based HR-tech and edtech platform, GetWork.

India Accelerator angels also participated in the round, a statement said.

GetWork is a recruiting platform for corporates, SMEs, and startups to directly hire from the 18,000 placement cells in institutes and colleges. It plans to utilise this investment to grow its reach with employers and build tools that will help closing positions directly on its platform. **** * OYO's Weddingz.in launches Wz Prime to help wedding banquets recover business Hospitality firm OYO-owned Weddingz.in on Wednesday announced the launch of 'Wz Prime', a tech-product that enables venues owners or banquets to grow their business across India. At present, venue owners can access the Wz Prime platform across over 20 tier II and III cities including, Gwalior, Ludhiana, Jodhpur, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Varanasi, Guwahati, Coimbatore and Amritsar among others, a statement said.

Wz Prime is designed to help banquet owners to meet their end-to-end requirements by providing access to relevant customer inquiries, marketing local venues to target customers, thereby generating more customer visits, it added.

It will help venue owners effectively manage customer leads, drive higher productivity and increase conversions, ultimately optimising their revenue in the post-pandemic world, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)