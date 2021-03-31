Left Menu

Three more Rafale jets arrive in India from France

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 23:43 IST
Three more Rafale jets arrive in India from France

A fourth batch of three Rafale fighter jets landed in India on Wednesday evening after flying non-stop from France, in a further boost to the strike capability of the Indian Air Force.

The jets were provided mid-air refuelling by air force tankers of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the IAF said.

The 4th batch of three IAF #Rafales landed on Indian soil after a direct ferry from #IstresAirBase France,'' it tweeted.

The IAF also thanked the UAE air force for refuelling the Rafale jets, describing it as yet another milestone in the strong relationship between the two air forces.

The IAF did not disclose the base where the Rafale jets landed.

''Another batch of #Rafale take to the skies on non stop flight to India with mid air refueling by UAE. Indian Air power grows further,'' the Indian Embassy in France tweeted earlier.

With the arrival of the three jets, the size of the Rafale fleet has increased to 14.

The first batch of five Rafale jets arrived in India on July 29, nearly four years after India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36 of the aircraft at a cost of Rs 59,000 crore.

The formal induction ceremony of the fleet had taken place at Ambala on September 10 last.

A second batch of three Rafale jets arrived in India on November 3, while a third batch of another three jets joined the IAF on January 27.

The first Rafale squadron is based in Ambala air force station.

The Indian Air Force is set to raise the second squadron of the Rafale combat jets in mid-April and it will be based in Hasimara air base in West Bengal, according to military officials.

India is expected to get more Rafale jets from France in the next few months.

The Rafale jets, manufactured by French aerospace major Dassault Aviation, are India's first major acquisition of fighter planes in 23 years after the Sukhoi jets were imported from Russia.

The Rafale jets are capable of carrying a range of potent weapons. European missile maker MBDA's Meteor beyond visual range air-to-air missile, Scalp cruise missile and MICA weapons system will be the mainstay of the weapons package of the Rafale jets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Macron orders COVID-19 lockdown across all of France, closes schools

President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday ordered France into its third national lockdown and said schools would close for three weeks as he sought to push back a third wave of COVID-19 infections that threatens to overwhelm hospitals. With th...

Minneapolis cashier describes guilt over taking fake $20 bill that triggered Floyd arrest

A cashier who was one of the last people to speak with George Floyd alive last May testified at former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvins murder trial on Wednesday of his regret accepting the fake 20 bill that led to Floyds deadly arrest....

10 roads built with Indian grant inaugurated in Nepal's Terai

Ten roads built using Indian grant assistance of Rs 800 crore were inaugurated in southern Nepals Terai region on Wednesday.Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra and Nepal Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport Basant Ku...

Italy makes COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for all health workers

All health workers in Italy must have coronavirus jabs, the government said on Wednesday, in a potentially controversial move aimed at protecting vulnerable patients and pushing back against no-vax sentiment.Italy has an entrenched anti-vac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021