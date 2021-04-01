Grazitti Interactive Recognized as Great Place to Work® for the Second Consecutive Year

- The certification stands for the organization's focus on building and sustaining a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ CHANDIGARH, India, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grazitti Interactive has received the prestigious Great Place to Work certification for 2021, second time in a row. A global management consulting firm, Great Place to Work is considered the 'Gold Standard' in workplace culture assessment and recognition.

The survey included independent, anonymous feedback from employees on the organization's credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie, and eighty-five percent of Grazittians said that Grazitti Interactive is a Great Place to Work.

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, Grazitti Interactive has attained this certification by building a high-trust, high-performance work culture and achieving an employee satisfaction score even higher than the previous year. This reinforces Grazitti Interactive's position as a brand that focuses on employee engagement and healthy people practices as key priority areas.

''The Great Place to Work certification, especially following a challenging year, is a moment of pride for us. It reflects our people's trust in the leadership and company values. It validates our continuous effort to engage, nurture, and empower our people. We will continue to work and grow together,'' said Yamini Mehta, Head of HR, Grazitti Interactive.

The Great Place to Work survey results shows that Grazitti employees are proud to tell others that they work here. They appreciate that the leadership is transparent in its decision-making, ethical in its business practices, and is committed to ensuring that Grazitti is a physically safe place to work for everyone. Employees also take pride in the company's active engagement in local communities and initiatives of giving back to society.

''We are thrilled to be Great Place to Work-Certified for the second consecutive year. It is a testimony to our commitment to creating a people-first culture. Our success is built on a diverse and passionate set of people who share a culture of mutual trust, transparency, inclusion, and innovation,'' said Alok Ramsisaria, CEO, Grazitti Interactive.

''Our key priority in 2020 was the physical and mental wellbeing of our employees. The 2021 certification is an indication of how well Grazitti has dealt with the challenges of the pandemic,'' he added.

About Grazitti Interactive Since its inception in 2008, Grazitti Interactive has served the needs of global enterprises in marketing, sales, and support. Our products and services have helped over 1000 customers-including several Fortune 500 companies-build their web presence, automate marketing and sales, and streamline support.

Over 800+ experts at Grazitti-including many MVPs and trained professionals-help our customers drive demand, improve customer experience and engagement, increase CSAT, and reduce support costs.

We are partners with renowned technology pioneers like Salesforce®, Lithium, Microsoft, Google, Optimizely, Marketo, Acquia, Shopify, Adobe, and Alteryx amongst many others.

About Great Place to Work® Great Place to Work is the global authority on building, sustaining, and recognizing High-Trust, High-Performance CultureTM at workplaces. We have crafted our perspective by learning from great leaders, surveying millions of employees, and examining thousands of the best workplaces around the globe. We serve businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries, across all six continents, mission touching more than 10,000 organizations every year.

We thrive on sharing the insights we've gleaned from our work with companies of all industries and sizes, in order to help organizations around the world, build, sustain and scale their great culture.

