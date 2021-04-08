Left Menu

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2021 00:11 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 00:11 IST
Biden willing to listen to alternatives to his plan to raise corporate taxes

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he is willing to listen to lawmakers opposed to his proposal to increase the corporate tax rate to 28 percent, but reiterated his pledge not to raise taxes on any American making less than $400,000.

Biden is hoping to use the additional revenue to pay for a more than $2 trillion jobs and infrastructure package. (Reporting By Jeff Mason and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

