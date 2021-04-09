Left Menu

Zentiva Continues Its Expansion In Oncology With The Launch Of ALYMSYS® (bevacizumab) In 21 Countries Across Europe

PTI | Prague | Updated: 09-04-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 13:54 IST
PRAGUE, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zentiva and mAbxience announce their collaboration for the launch of the ALYMSYS® (bevacizumab) following its European Marketing Authorisation on March 26th. The EC approval is based on a comprehensive clinical and scientific package which demonstrated biosimilarity of ALYMSYS® to the originator reference product.

Nick Haggar, Chief Executive Officer of Zentiva stated: ''We are very proud to take a further step in growing our Oncology medicines portfolio while realizing our ambition to increase the access to biologic medicines across Europe. Biologic medicines play a central role in the fight against cancer and our partnership with mAbxience marks an important milestone in the growth of Zentiva and the contribution we can make to public health across Europe.'' A biosimilar medicinal product is a biological medicine that is highly similar to the reference medicinal product with regard to quality, safety, and efficacy. Biosimilars can contribute to an increase in the number of patients gaining access to biological treatments while offering significant cost savings for healthcare systems.

About Zentiva Zentiva is a producer of high-quality affordable medicines serving patients in Europe and beyond. With a dedicated team of more than 4,500 people and a network of production sites - including flagship sites in Prague, Bucharest, and Ankleshwar - Zentiva strives to be the champion of branded and generic medicines in Europe to better support people's daily healthcare needs.

At Zentiva it is our aspiration that healthcare should be a right and not a privilege. More than ever, people need better access to high-quality affordable medicines and healthcare. We work in partnership with physicians, pharmacists, wholesalers, regulators, and governments to provide the everyday solutions that we all depend on. Learn more about Zentiva. https://www.zentiva.com/ Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/788903/Zentiva_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

