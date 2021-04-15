Left Menu

Sri Adhikari Brothers to extend & reinforce its marked social initiative 'Hunnar 3.0' - Ek Kadam AatmaNirbharta Ki Oar for urban migrants as well

With the resurgence of COVID-19 cases and the country battling the 2nd wave, Sri Adhikari Brothers (SABGROUP) has decided to continue and reinforce its social initiative "Hunnar", on its Broadcast network, extending it to urban migrant workers as well.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-04-2021 11:33 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 11:33 IST
Markand Adhikari, Chairman, Sri Adhikari Brothers Group. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): With the resurgence of COVID-19 cases and the country battling the 2nd wave, Sri Adhikari Brothers (SABGROUP) has decided to continue and reinforce its social initiative "Hunnar", on its Broadcast network, extending it to urban migrant workers as well. Post the pandemic induced lockdown in 2020 and in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat', Sri Adhikari Brothers (SAB Group) 2.0 initiative 'Hunnar' contest has been providing monetary support to migrants who lost their jobs causing reverse migration.

In the contest, jobless migrants from tier II and tier III cities can record videos of their performing arts (acting, dancing, singing, mimicry, comedy, etc.) and send these videos to the SAB Group team along with their postal address, bank account number. Every month, 1000 winners are selected on the basis of their talent which is not only showcased on SAB Group's broadcast network but are also given monetary assistance directly into their bank accounts. This provides them a sense of pride of earning with their 'Hunnar'. Markand Adhikari, Chairman, Sri Adhikari Brothers Group asserted that "With the pandemic showing no sign of waning and the reimposition of lockdowns and reverse migration, we at SAB Group owning up to our corporate social responsibility and responding to societal needs, as always, we have decided to extend and reinforce our 'Hunnar 3.0' initiative. I am hopeful that our endeavor will go a long way in inculcating a sense of pride & self-reliance in our people."

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

