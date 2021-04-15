Left Menu

Sawasdee Group launches one of the most premium commercial projects of Noida, Sawasdee JLG Galleria at sector 63, structure ready, possession by December 2022

The structure of Sawasdee JLG Galleria located at Sector 63 Noida, one of the premium commercial projects at the IT and corporate/industrial hub of Noida Sec-63, is ready.

ANI | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 15-04-2021 12:02 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 12:02 IST
Abhishek Pandey (Left), Marketing Head and Atul Singhal (Right), Sales head at the ground floor elevation of Sawasdee JLG Galleria. Image Credit: ANI

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): The structure of Sawasdee JLG Galleria located at Sector 63 Noida, one of the premium commercial projects at the IT and corporate/industrial hub of Noida Sec-63, is ready. Developed by Sawasdee Group, a renowned real estate group of Delhi-NCR, the project is at one of the best locations; it is a corner plot 2 side open, facing NH24, and it is the gateway to Noida when entering from NH24. Spread over 2.5 acres, the project is developed with an investment of more than Rs 225 crore and will be given for possession by December 2022.

Sawasdee JLG Galleria is the only commercial project in the vicinity that has 12 floors, including two floors for 800+ Basement Parking, three for Retail Shops, and seven floors for Hotels. The availability of only 89 premium shops becomes a lucrative proposition looking at the excellent connectivity of the project to Indirapuram, Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad. The commercial project will also have 114+ key 4-star premium hotels and 2 banquet halls spread over 17,000 sq. ft. Several active corporations, IT/ITES houses, institutions, and commercial markets are in the immediate vicinity. An underpass was recently built in this area to connect Noida and Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, allowing for a smooth flow of traffic between the two cities. The metro rail blue line, Electronic city Noida, has also boosted commercial property in the region significantly.

"To keep pace with time, understanding the necessity of having more than one source of income among the people, we have developed this dream property in Noida. Being close to Electronic City Metro Station and NH 24, the importance of Sawasdee JLG Galleria has increased significantly. As the area is an office hub and has many residential projects in the vicinity, it can give many regular clients to run a commercial shop. Sector 63 is a central point that connects Noida to Greater Noida, Delhi, and Ghaziabad. Fortis hospital, Max hospital, Surbhi Hospital, and Shivalik Hospital - all are close vicinity. Thus, a wonderful place around the project is waiting for you," says Atul Singhal, Sales Head, Sawasdee JLG Galleria. The Group organized a rewards and recognition event on the completion of the superstructure and 10,000 sq. ft. area sold out amongst 250+ channel partners; awards such as iPhone, iPad, Laptops, etc., were given to channel partners. Prasoon Chauhan, Strategic Partner, Sawasdee JLG Galleria, and Abhishek Pandey, Marketing Head, Sawasdee JLG Galleria, were also present during the occasion.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

