HCL Presents HCL Jigsaw - India’s Premier Critical Reasoning Platform to Assess Problem Solving Skills Among School Students

HCL, a US $10 billion leading global conglomerate, presents 'HCL Jigsaw', India's premier critical reasoning platform designed to assess key 21st-century skills in young (Grade 6 to 9) students and build a culture of problem solving in the country. The registration for the championship is now open and interested students or schools can register themselves at www.hcljigsaw.com, by 31st May 2021. The Pan-India competition will take place virtually in two rounds - Qualifier (24th – 27th June 2021) and Finale (17th and 18th July 2021). Participating students will get an opportunity to win prizes and gadgets worth Rs 16 lakh.

Commenting on the initiative, Sundar Mahalingam, Chief Strategy Officer, HCL Corporation said, “At HCL, we believe in multiplying the potential of not just individuals but communities at large. A key step in this direction is that we equip young individuals with 21st-century skills and attitudes to produce innovative solutions, leveraging creative thinking and problem-solving skills, as they grow into leaders of tomorrow. Several researches have also consistently outlined the need to nurture these skills in children. Given this, HCL’s pioneering new initiative – HCL Jigsaw will provide a platform to young students to assess their cognitive abilities and empower them to think methodically and holistically for solving real-world problems.” HCL Jigsaw will assess participating students on 10 significant parameters under three primary attributes that can be characterized as key components of the problem-solving process. These include: - • Research Skills – this would assess students on how well they are able to define a problem, formulate an investigation/action plan and collect and organize information • Communication Process – assess the student’s ability to structure information in a coherent manner, and understand the context and purpose of any information given to them • Thinking Critically – this attribute will assess if a student is able to interpret the information accurately, evaluate claims and draw conclusions HCL Jigsaw will be conducted in two rounds where the first will be a Qualifier stage involving a Pan-India online -Olympiad. Students participating in this will get Multiple Choice Questions, each attributing to a facet of critical reasoning and problem-solving. The assessment will be adaptive and the questions for the competition have been curated following international best standards with the aim of evaluating students within their specific age-groups. All students from this round will receive detailed assessment reports of their performance on each skill, giving them a road map for improvement and development areas.

Top 20 percentile from each grade, will qualify for HCL Jigsaw Finale, which will involve working on a real-world, theme-based problem statement and finding creative solutions for the same. 12 students (three from each grade) will be announced as winners of the first edition of HCL Jigsaw and will earn gift prizes and gadgets. The winners will also get learning opportunities at HCL Engineering and Innovation labs by working on real world projects.

