Gartner recognizes WiJungle, the Make in India product among the highest-rated vendor globally, as per Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Network Firewall Report 2021

WiJungle, a Unified Network Security platform has been recognized among the Highest Rated Vendor globally for the second consecutive year in Network Firewall.

PTI | India | Updated: 16-04-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 15:25 IST
WiJungle, a Unified Network Security platform has been recognized among the Highest Rated Vendor globally for the second consecutive year in Network Firewall. The Gartner’s “Voice of the Customer” is a document that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights’ reviews for the previous year into insights for IT decision-makers. This peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, is complementary to expert research and can play a key role in your buying process, as it focuses on direct peer experiences of implementing and operating a solution.

WiJungle, a Unified Network Security Platform currently offers the capabilities of Router, Network Firewall, Web Application Firewall, Hotspot Gateway, Data Leakage Prevention, WAN Edge, Vulnerability Assessment etc. all through a single appliance.

We believe our unique proposition of the unified solution which also includes AI & ML driven network & security components and extensive third-party integrations along with round the clock support has turned out to be the prime strength. Our ability to reduce an organization’s network complexity, investment while simplifying their day-day management are key deliverables.

It is a great achievement that for the second consecutive year we are being acknowledged for our efforts in this space. The fact we have been praised for overall product capabilities, support & service & willingness to recommend, underpins the continuous progress we have made in the unified network security segment. WiJungle further looks forward to adding many other new capabilities as a part of the unified platform & launch it as a service form factor in near future” said Mr. Karmesh Gupta, Co-Founder, and CEO, WiJungle.

Gartner Peer Insights is a peer review and rating platform designed for enterprise software and services decision-makers. Reviews go through a strict validation and moderation process in an effort to ensure they are authentic.

WiJungle, a Make In India firewall company headquartered in Jaipur serves private and govt giants across 27 countries worldwide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

