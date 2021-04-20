JLL India certified as Great Place to Work®, Fifth year in a row

The Great Place to Work® certification recognises JLL's commitment to developing a purpose-driven corporate culture MUMBAI, India, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL India, the country's largest real estate consultancy and professional services firm, has been certified as a Great Place to Work® in India for the fifth year in a row. This award recognizes best-in-class workplaces and company cultures based upon employee responses to the Great Place to Work® survey.

The survey evaluated companies on numerous parameters to arrive at the coveted list of companies that provide an enabling environment of sustenance, growth, engagement, and work-life balance to its employees.

Speaking on the occasion,Tanvi Choksi, Head - HR, JLL India, said, ''We are pleased to receive this certification for the fifth time in a row. Our people define JLL's culture, and together we have created an environment where people respect and feel respected by their peers and leaders. We will continue to strongly promote an inclusive, purpose-driven workplace for our people with open doors of communication, enabling seamless exchange of thoughts, ideas, and best practices.'' ''JLL is an inclusive workplace where professionals from all backgrounds are made to feel welcome and encouraged to fulfil their greatest potential. This is the kind of workplace we have always aspired to be - it allows us to deliver our best, most appropriate and sustainable solutions for our clients and our communities. I would also like to extend a word of gratitude to our employees for their immense support and all they have done to make JLL a great place to work'', she added.

Keeping employees at the heart of the organisation, JLL is committed to providing initiatives that help them strive and achieve ambitions at different stages of their lives. Gradual Return to work is one such initiative that promotes and provides flexible work arrangement. Returning Mothers program, Creche and Babyterias facilities are some of the key initiatives undertaken to encourage women to achieve their career aspirations.

JLL has fostered an environment of continuous learning and personal development for its employees by offering various virtual learning programs including LinkedIn Learning and mentorship programs that help in acquiring new skill sets and accomplish their goals in a rapidly changing world. Through exclusive benefits programs such as myFlex, WiAM (Women in account management) the organization is addressing the dynamic needs of its diverse workforce. JLL will continue to invest in devising programs that promote an inclusive, purpose-driven workplace for our people where professionals from all backgrounds are made to feel welcome and encouraged to fulfil their greatest potential.

Wilma D. Mohapatra, Vice President - Assessment & Recognition Practice, Great Place to Work® Institute, India, said, ''We congratulate JLL on their certification, fifth year in a row. Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures, happy employees who in turn deliver outstanding business results.'' Every year, more than 10,000 organisations from over 60 countries partner Great Place to Work® Institute for assessment, benchmarking, and planning actions to strengthen their workplace culture. Great Place to Work® Institute's methodology is recognized as rigorous and objective and is considered as the gold standard for defining great workplaces across business, academia and government organizations.

About JLL JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $16.6 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 91,000 as of December 31, 2020. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

In India, JLL has an extensive presence across 10 major cities (Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Kochi and Coimbatore) and over 130 tier II & III markets with a cumulative strength of close to 12,000 professionals. Headquartered out of Mumbai, we are India's premier and largest professional services firm specializing in real estate. Our services cover various asset classes such as commercial, residential, industrial, retail, warehouse and logistics, hospitality, healthcare, senior living, data centre and education. For further information, please visit jll.co.in PWR PWR

