Left Menu

Sales acceleration company, Vymo, appoints financial services industry veteran Rajesh Sabhlok, as Managing Director - Asia Pacific

Vymo, the Sales Acceleration Platform of choice for financial institutions, has appointed Rajesh Sabhlok as Managing Director - Asia Pacific, to lead Vymo's growth and financial sales innovation in Asia.

ANI | Singapore/Bangalore (Karnataka) | Updated: 27-04-2021 10:44 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 10:44 IST
Sales acceleration company, Vymo, appoints financial services industry veteran Rajesh Sabhlok, as Managing Director - Asia Pacific
Rajesh Sabhlok has been appointed as Managing Director - Asia Pacific of Vymo. Image Credit: ANI

Singapore/Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 27 (ANI/PRNewswire): Vymo, the Sales Acceleration Platform of choice for financial institutions, has appointed Rajesh Sabhlok as Managing Director - Asia Pacific, to lead Vymo's growth and financial sales innovation in Asia. Based in Singapore, Rajesh will oversee the company's growth in the region and build a more robust customer delight framework. Rajesh joined Vymo in August 2019 after having spent more than 12 years at Willis Towers Watson, to set up and build the Customer Organisation at Vymo. In his current role, he will continue to report to Yamini Bhat, Co-Founder & CEO of Vymo.

Having worked for over two decades in the financial industry, Rajesh brings in a wealth of experience in delivering gold standard sales and distribution strategies to global banks and insurance companies. He has had increasing responsibilities in his previous role at Vymo as Chief Customer Officer, managing all aspects of the customer journey, right from onboarding them on Vymo to delivering business growth. "I am extremely delighted to be named as the 'first' Managing Director - Asia Pacific for Vymo and run the region, supported by a committed and extremely talented on-the-ground team across various Asian Markets. Having built the framework, systems, and processes to ensure our customers have a delightful experience at all times, I am now very excited to pick up the mantle of helping many more prospective customers in Asia to benefit from the incremental value Vymo can create for their businesses," said Rajesh, commenting on his new role.

Vymo has invested significantly in Asia Pacific and Japan over the past years, expanding its team size and partner ecosystem to support its growing customer base. Vymo recently appointed veteran IT Industry leader and former Country Manager of DataRobot, Shigeru Harasawa, as Japan President. "Despite a COVID-hit year, Asia registered a very healthy growth and continues to remain a strategic market for Vymo. Our customers, AIA, AXA, FE Credit, HDFC Bank, and other global financial institutions trust us to deliver innovative sales solutions. Rajesh's appointment as Managing Director is our commitment to nurture these relationships ahead and set new digital transformation benchmarks in Asia," said Yamini Bhat, Co-Founder & CEO of Vymo.

Since the pandemic outbreak in March 2020, companies accelerated digital transformation programs to solve immediate challenges such as front-end digitisation and empowering a remote workforce. There are, however, several implications financial institutions must consider beyond the immediate crisis response, such as driving customer / partner relations, remote sales visibility & efficiency management, and so on. Vymo is working closely with its customers to implement data-driven sales innovation and make digital customer interactions more intelligent and personalised. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Social group ensures dignified farewell to COVID-19 victims

A social welfare group is working round-the-clock with the Pune civic body to give a dignified farewell to COVID-19 victims, irrespective of their religion, and claimed to have performed the last rites of over 1,200 victims since the pandem...

Three held in Delhi for black marketing of medical supplies

The Delhi Police on Monday arrested three black marketeers who were allegedly engaged in hoarding and supply of oxygen cylinders, nitrogen cylinders and flow meters at a very high price. Four oxygen cylinders, five nitrogen cylinders, 20 fl...

Industrials drag China shares lower as profit growth pace slows

China shares fell on Tuesday, with industrial firms dragging the blue-chip index lower after data showed a slowing pace of profit growth in the sector despite a rapid rise in March.At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down ...

US population rises to 331,449,281, Census Bureau says

The Census Bureau says the population of the United States is 331,449,281. The 7.4 percent increase over the last decade is the second slowest ever.The Census Bureau is releasing the first data from its 2020 headcount. The release marks the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021