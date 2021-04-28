Left Menu

Certified under the category of Non-profit and Charity Organisations Magic Bus that has been known to transform the lives of over one million children and young people living in poverty, is now recognised as aGreat Place to Work-Certified organisation.

Magic Bus is now a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organisation

Certified under the category of Non-profit and Charity Organisations Magic Bus that has been known to transform the lives of over one million children and young people living in poverty, is now recognised as aGreat Place to Work-Certified™ organisation. The Certification is recognised world over by employees and employers alike and is considered the ‘Gold Standard’ in identifying and recognising Great Workplace Cultures. With more than 10,000 organisations across 60 countries applying to get Great Place to Work–CertifiedTM, the Certification is the most definitive ‘Employer-of-Choice’ recognition that organisations aspire to achieve. Magic Bus has excelled on the five elements of building a Great Place to Work®: Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride, andCamaraderie. Jayant Rastogi, Global CEO, Magic Bus India Foundation, shares his joy, “We have been fostering a culture, led by purpose and passion. What sets us apart is our strong team of individuals, the best from the ‘for profit’ and ‘not for profit’ sectors, who are dedicated and committed towards our vision of eradicating poverty. Impacted by the COVID-19 global pandemic, 2020 was a very difficult year for us and the challenges continue, but the grit, resilience and agility of our teams help us soldier through. The certification recognises that we have created a culture that encourages our people to be real champions of change and we are very proud to be Great Place to Work-Certified™.” Magic Bus has a dedicated mission to take children and young people on a journey from a childhood of abject poverty and challenges such as child marriage and child labour, to a fulfilling life with a respectable livelihood.

About Magic Bus India Foundation From 3000 children in 1999 in Mumbai, Magic Bus has transformed the lives of over one million children and young people living in poverty, taking them from a childhood full of challenges to a life with meaningful livelihoods. Magic Bus is one of the largest poverty alleviation programmes in India, impacting 4,00,000 children in 22 states and 81 districts in FY 20-21. We deliver sessions in close to 1363 schools and in 1961 communities. Since the Livelihood programme began in 2015, we have over 50 livelihood skilling centres and 7 entrepreneurship incubation centres in high-need strategic locations in India. Through these livelihood centres, more than 35,000 young men and women have been trained and more than 70% placed in jobs in the organised sector with an average salary of INR 12000. Magic Bus also works in Nepal, Bangladesh, and Myanmar with 8912 children in 40 communities and 31 schools. We have networking and fundraising offices in the US, UK, Singapore and Germany.

