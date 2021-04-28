Left Menu

Prodapt is Proud to be Certified as a Great Place to Work® in Information Technology by the GPTW Institute

CHENNAI, India, April 28, 2021 PRNewswire -- Prodapt, a leading consulting, technology managed services provider to the Digital Service Provider DSP industry, has received the prestigious Great Place to Work certification for 2021.

Prodapt is Proud to be Certified as a Great Place to Work® in Information Technology by the GPTW Institute

CHENNAI, India, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prodapt, a leading consulting, technology & managed services provider to the Digital Service Provider (DSP) industry, has received the prestigious Great Place to Work® certification for 2021. Employees and employers around the globe consider this certification as the 'Gold Standard' for workplace culture and employee experience.

Coming amidst the pandemic, this recognition is a testament to Prodapt's sustained activities around employee communication, feedback, and performance management. The award recognizes Prodapt's progress in creating employee-centric work practices measured on these five critical dimensions - credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.

''We're extremely proud of this award and it's a trend-setting benchmark set by each one of our Prodaptians as we reimagine Prodapt to Chase Extraordinary,'' said Sandip Mishra, Chief Human Resources Officer, Prodapt. ''I'm happy that the high trust culture that we're building at Prodapt is based on our winning values of Persistence, Futuristic, Depth, and Speed.'' Highlighting Prodapt as a great place to work solidifies our commitment to building an amazing workplace culture where our employees can thrive and excel in their careers and at the same time drive better business agility. This certification comes from an anonymous trust index survey administered by the workplace culture experts at Great Place to Work® and will further the momentum that Prodapt has accomplished to date.

About Prodapt: www.prodapt.com Prodapt helps DSPs transform their IT, products, operations, and networks to meet their strategic objectives. Prodapt provides end-to-end IT/software architecture consulting, application development, systems integration, testing, maintenance & support. Prodapt provides insights and thought leadership-led transformation services leveraging next-gen technologies such as robotic process automation (RPA), artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), software-defined networking/network function virtualization (SDN-NFV), and next-gen OSS/BSS systems. Prodapt's business consultants enable DSPs on their transformation journey at several layers, including cloud, customer experience, business outcome focussed initiatives, capex and opex optimization programs.

Headquartered in Chennai, Prodapt has offices in the Americas, Europe, India, and Africa and is an ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, SSAE18 / ISAE, and GDPR compliant organization. Prodapt is part of a 120-year-old business conglomerate, The Jhaver Group, which employs over 18,000 people across 64+ global locations.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1498714/Great_Place_to_Work.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1498715/Prodapt_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

