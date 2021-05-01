Left Menu

IndusInd Bank Q4 profit up 3 times at Rs 926 crore as provisions dip

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank has reported three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit for the January to March quarter (Q4 FY21) at Rs 926 crore as compared to Rs 315 crore in Q4 FY20.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-05-2021 11:13 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 11:13 IST
IndusInd Bank Q4 profit up 3 times at Rs 926 crore as provisions dip
The bank's distribution network includes 2,015 branches and outlets and 2,872 ATMs. Image Credit: ANI

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank has reported three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit for the January to March quarter (Q4 FY21) at Rs 926 crore as compared to Rs 315 crore in Q4 FY20. Significantly, total provisions fell by 24 per cent to Rs 1,866 crore from Rs 2,440 crore a year ago. Net interest income increased by 9 per cent to Rs 3,535 crore from Rs 3,232 crore.

But net interest margin dipped to 4.13 per cent in Q4 FY21 from 4.25 per cent in the year-ago period. Fee income including those from retail banking totalled Rs 1,780 crore from Rs 1,773 crore. The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) ratio stood at 2.67 per cent as compared with 2.45 per cent as on March 30 last year.

Sumant Kathpalia, Managing Director and CEO, said the Indian economy showed significant resilience against the impact of Covid-19 and had begun recovering in a gradual manner. While that momentum may have reduced due to the onset of a second wave, the mass vaccination drive should help getting things back on track. "We look forward to participating in this journey with a strengthened balance sheet during the year."

Kathpalia said the bank's domain expertise like vehicle finance, micro-finance and diamond finance have witnessed strong disbursements, and expects the growth to become further broad-based in the current financial year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC refuses to stay counting of votes for panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh starting from Sunday.

SC refuses to stay counting of votes for panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh starting from Sunday....

Number of Americans fully vaccinated tops 100 million

Disneyland reopened on Friday and cruise lines welcomed the news that they could be sailing again in the US by midsummer, as the number of Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 reached another milestone 100 million.Visitors cheered an...

Earthquake shakes buildings in Panama City

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake shook buildings in Panama City early on Saturday, a Reuters witness said, but authorities found no immediate sign of damage.The United States Geological Service said the epicenter of the quake was some 70 km 43 mi...

Struggling RR and SRH seek revival in match against each other

Their campaign in complete shambles, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad square off on Sunday trying to find some form and consistency going into the second phase of Indian Premier League.The Royals have won two out of their six matche...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021