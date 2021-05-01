Left Menu

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

As India grapples with an unprecedented new wave of Covid pandemic, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has now become the country's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from a single location.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-05-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 13:01 IST
This oxygen is being provided free-of-cost to several state governments. Image Credit: ANI

As India grapples with an unprecedented new wave of Covid pandemic, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has now become the country's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from a single location. At its refinery-cum-petrochemical complex in Jamnagar and other facilities, RIL now produces over 1,000 MT of medical grade liquid oxygen per day -- or over 11 per cent of India's total production - meeting the needs of nearly every one in 10 patients.

Traditionally, Reliance is not a manufacturer of medical grade liquid oxygen. "For me and for all of us at Reliance, nothing is more important than saving every life as India battles against a new wave of the Covid-19 pandemic," said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director.

"There is an immediate need to maximise India's production and transportation capacities for medical grade oxygen. I am proud of our engineers at Jamnagar who have worked tirelessly, with a great sense of patriotic urgency, to meet this new challenge," he said. "I am truly humbled by the determination and sense of purpose shown by the bright, young members of the Reliance family who have once again risen to the occasion and delivered when India needs it the most."

Under the personal supervision of Mukesh Ambani, Reliance has adopted a two-pronged approach to strengthen the availability of medical oxygen. One: refocusing several industrial processes at Reliance's Jamnagar and other facilities for rapid scale-up in production of medical grade liquid oxygen.

Two: augmenting loading and transportation capacities to ensure its swift and safe supply to states and union territories across India. Nita Ambani, Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, said: "Our country is going through an unprecedented crisis. We at Reliance Foundation will continue to do everything we can to help. Every life is precious."

She said the plants at our Jamnagar refinery have been repurposed overnight to produce medical grade liquid oxygen that is being distributed across India. "Our thoughts and prayers are with our fellow countrymen and women. Together, we will overcome these difficult times."

Reliance said this oxygen is being provided free-of-cost to several state governments to bring immediate relief to over one lakh patients on a daily basis. Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, Reliance has supplied over 55,000 MT of medical grade liquid oxygen across the country.

