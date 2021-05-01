Second Oxygen Express for Delhi to carry oxygen from West Bengal's Durgapur: Rlys

The second Oxygen Express for Delhi will carry the life-saving gas from West Bengal's Durgapur, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.

The first such train arrived in Delhi from Chhattisgarh carrying 70 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen.

''Oxygen tanks are being loaded from Durgapur, West Bengal on Oxygen Express to provide Liquid Medical Oxygen for patients in Delhi,'' Goyal said in a tweet.

The second train will carry 120 tonnes of oxygen for the oxygen-starved national capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)