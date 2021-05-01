Left Menu

India added to Ireland's mandatory quarantine list from May 4

PTI | Dublin | Updated: 01-05-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 14:06 IST
India added to Ireland's mandatory quarantine list from May 4
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India is among the five countries that will be added to Ireland's mandatory hotel quarantine list from Tuesday, the Irish government has announced.

Besides India, the other countries that have been added to the list for mandatory quarantine from May 4 are Georgia, Iran, Mongolia and Costa Rica.

''Travel to Ireland from specific designated states is now subject to mandatory hotel quarantine. This must be pre-booked in advance of travel,'' according to an official statement on Friday.

The passengers are required to pre-pay for their stay during the quarantine period.

According to the Department of Health, it is an offence to travel to Ireland without making the booking in advance, without reasonable excuse.

The arrangements will apply to any passenger who has been in any of these countries in the previous 14 days, even if only transiting through one of these countries and even if remaining airside.

These arrangements also apply to any passenger who is travelling on to Northern Ireland, the statement said.

''It is important to note that the list of designated states will be subject to change at short notice and passengers are required to check the list before travelling to Ireland, to be sure of their obligations,'' it said.

Coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high with over 4 lakh new infections being reported in the last 24 hours, while the active cases crossed the 32-lakh mark, according to date updated by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Study finds high vaccination rate is key to future course of COVID-19 pandemic

A new research shows how important a high rate of vaccination is to reduce case numbers and controlling the pandemic. The research was led by the Mayo Clinic data scientists who developed highly accurate computer modelling to predict trends...

Asclepius Meditec's Hydrogen Oxygen Generator with Nebulizer is Expected to Alleviate the Oxygen Shortage Crisis during COVID-19 Pandemic

In June, 2020, an academic paper on patients with COVID-19 inhaling hydrogen oxygen mixed gas produced by Asclepius Meditecs Hydrogen Oxygen Generator with Nebulizer was published in the Journal of Thoracic Disease. The multicenter, and ope...

India to open 2021-22 FIH Pro League campaign against New Zealand on February 5

The Indian mens hockey team will open its campaign in the third edition of FIH Pro League against New Zealand on February 5 next year as the world governing body released the schedule of the prestigious tournament.India will also take on Au...

COVID-19: Australia bans travel from India on pain of fines, jail time, says Minister

Australian citizens who are stuck in India and wish to return back home are at risk of facing fines of up to 66,000 Australian dollars approximately USD 50,964 as Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt says a travel ban will be put in place star...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021