Hospitals should learn from present experience and set up oxygen plants: HC

The Delhi High Court on Saturday said hospitals should learn from their experiences regarding oxygen scarcity during the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and set up plants for generating the life-saving gas.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said for commercial considerations, some hospitals reduce capital expenditures on things like oxygen plants which are essential in a hospital, especially the big ones.

''Oxygen plants are essential. It is irresponsible not to have them,'' the bench said.

''You (hospitals) should also learn from your experience and put up a plant,'' the court said while hearing several pleas, on a holiday, with regard to the oxygen crisis and other COVID-19 related issues that Delhi is grappling with.

