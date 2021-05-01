Kia India reports 16 pc dip in vehicle sales in April

Auto maker Kia India on Saturday reported a 16 per cent decline in dispatches to dealers at 16,111 units in April compared to 19,100 units in March this year.

The company did not dispatch any units in April last year due to COVID-19 led nationwide lockdown.

Kia noted that it remained among the top five most sold car brands in India during the last month. The auto maker also emerged as the fastest brand to cross the 2.5 lakh sales milestone, it added.

The brand achieved the feat only in 22 months from the start of its sales operation, that too with only three products in the market, Kia said.

Last month, the company sold 8,086 units of its SUV Seltos, 7,724 units of compact SUV Sonet and 301 units of premium multi-purpose vehicle Carnival.

