Left Menu

Kia India reports 16 pc dip in vehicle sales in April

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 15:40 IST
Kia India reports 16 pc dip in vehicle sales in April

Auto maker Kia India on Saturday reported a 16 per cent decline in dispatches to dealers at 16,111 units in April compared to 19,100 units in March this year.

The company did not dispatch any units in April last year due to COVID-19 led nationwide lockdown.

Kia noted that it remained among the top five most sold car brands in India during the last month. The auto maker also emerged as the fastest brand to cross the 2.5 lakh sales milestone, it added.

The brand achieved the feat only in 22 months from the start of its sales operation, that too with only three products in the market, Kia said.

Last month, the company sold 8,086 units of its SUV Seltos, 7,724 units of compact SUV Sonet and 301 units of premium multi-purpose vehicle Carnival.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Netherlands won't ease lockdown further until at least mid May

The Netherlands has postponed a further easing of lockdown measures until at least May 18 as COVID-19 infections remain high and hospitals are struggling with large numbers of coronavirus patients, the government said on Saturday.We are pas...

Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case: NIA disputes US firm's report

The National Investigation Agency has disputed a forensic report by a US firm which suggested that electronic evidence had been planted on the computer device belonging to activist Rona Wilson, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links ...

PMO directs installation of 150 ventilators at ITBP COVID centre in Delhi

The Prime Ministers Office PMO has provided 150 medical ventilator machines from the PM CARES fund to a Delhi-based COVID care centre run by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police ITBP, officials said on Saturday.Bhaskar Khulbe, Advisor to the PM, ...

MI skipper Rohit bowled over by singing skills of Ventakesh Prasad in new advertisement

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has been bowled over by the singing avatar of former India cricketers -- Venkatesh Prasad, Javagal Srinath, Saba Karim, and Maninder Singh. Featuring in a new advertisement for CRED, shared by Rohit Sharm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021