Left Menu

COVID-19: HMD to recruit 500 people to increase syringe production capacity

Hindustan Syringes Medical Devices Ltd HMD on Saturday said it will recruit 500 people to address the acute manpower shortage and increase its production capacity of auto-disable syringes to 100 crore per annum by June 2021 to support the vaccination drive against COVID-19.Manpower shortage has hit the organisation and production due to the ongoing second wave of COVID-19, and as workers are on leave for the ongoing panchayat elections, harvesting and wedding season in Uttar Pradesh, HMD said in a statement.We currently have extreme shortages of manpower.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 16:33 IST
COVID-19: HMD to recruit 500 people to increase syringe production capacity

Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd (HMD) on Saturday said it will recruit 500 people to address the acute manpower shortage and increase its production capacity of auto-disable syringes to 100 crore per annum by June 2021 to support the vaccination drive against COVID-19.

Manpower shortage has hit the organisation and production due to the ongoing second wave of COVID-19, and as workers are on leave for the ongoing panchayat elections, harvesting and wedding season in Uttar Pradesh, HMD said in a statement.

''We currently have extreme shortages of manpower. To reach our target of 100 crore syringes capacity, HMD needs to strengthen our team and employ 3,200 people but currently have on roll 2,700. We are 500 people short to achieve our target of 100 crore pcs of AD syringes by June this year,'' HMD MD Rajiv Nath said.

HMD is a leading manufacturer of disposable syringes and is a key international supplier of critically needed syringes to COVAX facility of WHO, Brazil and Japan for COVID vaccination, the company said.

Out of the orders of 44.25 crore syringes received from the government of India, the company has supplied 21.75 crore pcs of 0.5 ml AD syringes by April-end and the balance will be supplied by September, it added.

The company has reserved over two-thirds of the capacity for India and declined orders from many overseas new potential buyers, Nath said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Netherlands won't ease lockdown further until at least mid May

The Netherlands has postponed a further easing of lockdown measures until at least May 18 as COVID-19 infections remain high and hospitals are struggling with large numbers of coronavirus patients, the government said on Saturday.We are pas...

Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case: NIA disputes US firm's report

The National Investigation Agency has disputed a forensic report by a US firm which suggested that electronic evidence had been planted on the computer device belonging to activist Rona Wilson, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links ...

PMO directs installation of 150 ventilators at ITBP COVID centre in Delhi

The Prime Ministers Office PMO has provided 150 medical ventilator machines from the PM CARES fund to a Delhi-based COVID care centre run by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police ITBP, officials said on Saturday.Bhaskar Khulbe, Advisor to the PM, ...

MI skipper Rohit bowled over by singing skills of Ventakesh Prasad in new advertisement

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has been bowled over by the singing avatar of former India cricketers -- Venkatesh Prasad, Javagal Srinath, Saba Karim, and Maninder Singh. Featuring in a new advertisement for CRED, shared by Rohit Sharm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021