COVID-19: HMD to recruit 500 people to increase syringe production capacity

Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd (HMD) on Saturday said it will recruit 500 people to address the acute manpower shortage and increase its production capacity of auto-disable syringes to 100 crore per annum by June 2021 to support the vaccination drive against COVID-19.

Manpower shortage has hit the organisation and production due to the ongoing second wave of COVID-19, and as workers are on leave for the ongoing panchayat elections, harvesting and wedding season in Uttar Pradesh, HMD said in a statement.

''We currently have extreme shortages of manpower. To reach our target of 100 crore syringes capacity, HMD needs to strengthen our team and employ 3,200 people but currently have on roll 2,700. We are 500 people short to achieve our target of 100 crore pcs of AD syringes by June this year,'' HMD MD Rajiv Nath said.

HMD is a leading manufacturer of disposable syringes and is a key international supplier of critically needed syringes to COVAX facility of WHO, Brazil and Japan for COVID vaccination, the company said.

Out of the orders of 44.25 crore syringes received from the government of India, the company has supplied 21.75 crore pcs of 0.5 ml AD syringes by April-end and the balance will be supplied by September, it added.

The company has reserved over two-thirds of the capacity for India and declined orders from many overseas new potential buyers, Nath said.

